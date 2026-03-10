Revenue earnings increased by 7.10 pc: Rajasthan CM ​

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday stated that a robust revenue system plays a crucial role in accelerating the state's development and ensuring that the benefits of public welfare schemes reach the last person in society. ​

Read More

He claimed that with this objective, the State Government is continuously working to strengthen revenue collection while also developing a transparent and simplified tax regime.​

Sharma noted that several initiatives, including a zero-tolerance policy against corruption, the regular auction of mining blocks, and the implementation of a transparent tax system, have resulted in a 7.10 per cent increase in the state government’s revenue earnings during the same period this year compared to the previous year. ​

The Chief Minister was addressing a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s Office on Tuesday regarding revenue collection by various departments. He directed officials to formulate a comprehensive action plan and to work proactively to enhance revenue.​

He also suggested the constitution of a committee to monitor the achievement of revenue targets across departments and to regularly review department-wise progress. ​

Sharma stated that GST reforms have provided relief to the common people. In this domain, the state has emerged as a national leader in data analytics, benefiting taxpayers. ​

He directed officials to develop a robust monitoring mechanism to curb tax evasion and ensure a transparent tax regime. ​

He also emphasised the effective utilisation of the Integrated Tax Management System to ensure that all tax-related services are available to citizens on a single, unified platform. ​

Officials informed him that implementing this system has significantly improved convenience for taxpayers.​

As a result, GST collection in the state has increased by approximately 8 per cent compared to the previous year.​

The Chief Minister stated that, due to the state government's efforts, the Transport Department has generated 9.51 per cent more revenue this year than the previous year. Additionally, revenue generated from the Green Tax has doubled. ​

Sharma directed officials to take strict action against overloaded vehicles and instructed that the vehicle scrapping process be implemented systematically and in an organised manner.​

During the meeting, it was reported that, due to revisions to DLC rates by the Department of Registration and Stamps, revenue from stamp duty for the current year (for the corresponding period) has increased by 16.34 per cent compared to the previous year. ​

Meanwhile, revenue generated from the auction of mining leases has risen by approximately 12 per cent compared to the previous financial year.​

The Chief Minister directed the department to take comprehensive measures to completely curb illegal mining and ensure strict action against those involved in such activities. ​

He also instructed the Department of Registration and Stamps to simplify the property registration process and provide maximum possible relief to the general public. Sharma further directed officials to take effective measures to curb the sale of illicit liquor in the state.​

Officials from the Excise Department informed that due to reforms implemented in the Excise Policy, revenue from excise duties this year has increased by approximately 7.52 per cent compared to the previous financial year. ​

Senior officials from the concerned departments, including Chief Secretary Shri V. Srinivas, were present at the meeting. ​

--IANS

arc/dan