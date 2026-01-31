Reveals his hatred: BJP, JD(U) after HM Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting Assamese clothing

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) After the Union Home Minister slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for not wearing the 'gamosa' presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu, leaders of the BJP and JD(U) backed Amit Shah on Saturday and said the incident revealed Gandhi’s alleged disregard and hatred towards the people of the Northeast and Assam. However, the Congress hit back by saying that even the Defence Minister had not worn the gamosa.

Read More

The controversy erupted after Amit Shah, while addressing an event in Dibrugarh, Assam, said that Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s refusal to wear the traditional gamosa amounted to disrespect towards the culture of the northeastern states.

“Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect of the culture of the northeastern states,” Union Minister Shah said.

He further noted that all other attendees, including foreign dignitaries, wore the traditional attire as a mark of respect, while Rahul Gandhi was the only one who did not wear it.

Reacting to his remarks, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma told IANS that the incident was deeply regrettable.

“The traditional Assamese gamosa is recognised across the country and has become a symbol of Assam. When someone wears it, it reflects respect for the state and its people. If it is not accepted, not only the people of Assam but the entire nation feel offended. Such behaviour reflects a sense of disregard that should not exist,” he said.

Sharma also referred to past instances where, according to him, LoP Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge were absent from key national programmes in Parliament, questioning their commitment to national and regional sentiments.

BJP spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the incident on Republic Day was 'shameful' and deeply concerning.

“Even after a request from the President, Rahul Gandhi did not wear the gamosa, while others did. This exposes his attitude towards the Northeast and the Assamese people. Such conduct raises serious questions,” he said.

JD(U) National Spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad said symbolic gestures play an important role in strengthening the bond between states and the Centre.

“The Prime Minister has often adopted local traditions and attire to connect with people during his visits. Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly been seen faltering on issues of regional identity and self-respect. The Union Home Minister’s statement suggests that he has failed to learn from his past mistakes,” Prasad said.

Meanwhile, the Congress dismissed the allegations.

Congress state president Deepak Baij said Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also not worn a gamosa on the occasion.

“Amit Shah should first examine the conduct of leaders within his own party before accusing others. Such statements are made merely for political point-scoring and reflect the BJP’s narrow mindset,” he said.

--IANS

jk/rad