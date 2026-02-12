Revanth Reddy seeks expedited action on airport projects in Telangana

Hyderabad/New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday urged Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to expedite action on key airport projects in the state.

The Chief Minister met Ram Mohan Naidu in New Delhi to discuss the progress and early execution of key airport development projects in the state.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister informed the Union Minister that land acquisition for the Mamnoor Airport in Warangal has been completed and requested the ministry to initiate the necessary developmental works at the earliest.

With regard to the proposed Kothagudem Airport, he stated that suitable land has been identified at Palvoncha and urged the Ministry to conduct the Obstacle Limitation Surface (OLS) survey and feasibility study to facilitate further progress, according to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

On the Intergama (Anthargam) Airport project, the Chief Minister conveyed that an alternative site has been identified and requested the Union Minister to grant immediate approvals to move the project forward.

On Adilabad Airport, he informed that an additional 249.82 acres of land is ready for transfer to the Central government and sought necessary action for expediting the development process.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the expansion of aviation infrastructure would significantly enhance regional connectivity, promote industrial growth, boost tourism, and accelerate overall development across Telangana.

During the Wings India 2026 in Hyderabad last month, Ram Mohan Naidu had said that the Mamnoor Airport will be developed within two to two-and-a-half years. He said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will execute the project at an estimated cost of Rs 850 crore.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had handed over documents related to the land acquired for the airport to the Union Minister.

The Civil Aviation Minister said that the AAI already holds 969 acres of land at Mamnoor and that the Centre had asked the state government to acquire an additional 200 acres. He added that the state government has since acquired the required land and handed it over to the AAI.

--IANS

ms/vd