Revanth Reddy focusing on glamour while Telangana reeling under crisis: KTR

Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is focusing on glamour while the state is reeling under crisis, said Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday.

The former minister came down heavily on CM Revanth Reddy, accusing him of being unfit to lead the state due to his "erratic" behaviour, "misplaced" priorities, and "political dishonesty".

"Revanth Reddy suffers from a dangerous psychological condition – Multiple Personality Disorder. That's why he speaks in different tones on the same issue every other day," KTR said in a chat with media persons.

"More than 580 farmers have died by suicide. Paddy is being washed away by rain. But Revanth Reddy is busy attending Miss World events four times instead of visiting the families of the deceased. Is this the Chief Minister Telangana deserves?" he questioned.

KTR also slammed the government for allegedly spending over Rs 200 crore on beauty pageants while claiming the state treasury is empty.

"Ministers have turned into tour guides for beauty queens, as even CPI leader Narayana pointed out. Is this governance or a fashion show?" KTR asked.

KTR ridiculed the showcasing of government projects to Miss World contestants and questioned their political relevance.

"Every project, building shown to them was built by the previous BRS government. Can Revanth name even one project built by Congress?" he asked.

He alleged that the event was being used to distract the public from pressing governance failures.

"While SLBC tunnel workers remain trapped for months, the Chief Minister parades on red carpets. This is a betrayal of Telangana's people and priorities," he said.

Slamming the Congress government for notices issued to BRS president and former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao by P. C. Ghose Commission, probing alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, KTR said that the Congress party is resorting to "filthy" politics under the guise of commission notices.

KTR remarked that this is nothing but a "cover-up" for their "corrupt agenda".

KTR said the smear campaign against the Palamuru-Rangareddy project has already collapsed after the Supreme Court's observations.

"Soon, the same will happen with the propaganda against Kaleshwaram. The real motive behind these notices is to cancel and re-tender projects to collect 20–30 per cent commissions," he alleged.

--IANS

ms/svn