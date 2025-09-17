Retired doctor dies after three days of digital arrest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 17 (IANS) Digital arrest by cyber fraudsters claimed the life of a 76-year-old retired government doctor, who died of a heart attack, allegedly after three days of harassment.

Police said conmen posing as police and enforcement officials extorted Rs 6.6 lakh after accusing her of involvement in human trafficking and continued sending threats even after her death.

The scammers subjected her to 70-hour digital arrest by using forged documents bearing the logos of the Supreme Court, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Even after coercing her into transferring the money from her pension account, the fraudsters continued harassing her through video calls and fake court notices.

The victim, who was in severe distress due to the harassment, collapsed with chest pain on September 8 and succumbed the next day.

The elderly woman, who served as the chief senior resident medical officer at Area Hospital in Malakpet, was first contacted by fraudsters from a WhatsApp number on September 5. They allegedly used the Bengaluru police logo on the profile and, after accusing her of human trafficking, threatened to arrest her under the National Security Act if she failed to transfer the money.

The fraudsters showed her forged documents carrying seals of the Supreme Court, RBI and ED to threaten her. The next day, she transferred the money from her pension account in the Union Bank to a shell bank account in Maharashtra.

However, the scammers continued the harassment by making video calls from another number and demanding more money by threatening her with court notices

The retired government doctor collapsed due to chest pain at her Madhura Nagar residence on September 8. The family members shifted her to a hospital in Ameerpet, where she succumbed.

The family learnt about the digital arrest and harassment only after her funeral on September 9. They lodged a complaint with the Cybercrime police, which registered a case under the IT Act and other laws, including charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The victim’s family members told police that the scammers continued sending the messages even after her death. The last message was received on September 10.

Police launched an investigation and are trying to track the suspects through phone records and bank transactions.

--IANS

ms/uk