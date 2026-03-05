Restrictions to remain in place in Kashmir today

Srinagar, March 5 (IANS) Authorities have relaxed restrictions at several places in Srinagar city and elsewhere in the Valley and life limped back to normal quickly in these areas, officials said.

Tensions have appreciably come down in the entire Valley even though the authorities decided to continue restrictions in the Valley on Friday as well and possible large gatherings of people for congregational Friday prayers, officials added on Thursday.

Top sources said that while the average citizen is law abiding and wants to go about normally with activities of life, it is to keep the miscreants at bay that restrictions will remain in place in Friday as well.

"These restrictions are purely precautionary in nature," top sources said.

Security forces will maintain vigil across the Valley on Friday as well with strict restrictions on movement in sensitive areas and restrictions could be relaxed after the Friday prayers, sources added.

Authorities also said that internet services will remain limited to 2G speeds across the Valley, while calling services on prepaid mobile connections will continue to remain suspended.

Officials said the measures are temporary and aimed at ensuring public safety and preventing the spread of misinformation or mobilisation that could lead to the disruption of law and order.

All schools, colleges and universities will remain closed till March 7.

All exams scheduled till March 7 have been postponed by the Central University of Kashmir and the Kashmir University.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met religious, social and business community members of the civil society in Srinagar on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to ensure that during exhibition of grief on the recent developments in Iran, they do not take law and order in their own hands.

"We should observe grief with discipline and dignity," Chief Minister Abdullah asked the members of the civil society.

There was across the board agreement with the Chief Minister that maintaining sectarian brotherhood and remaining calm and peaceful was the need of the hour.

--IANS

sq/khz