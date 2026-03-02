Restrictions imposed in Kashmir to maintain law and order; schools, colleges shut

Srinagar, March 2 (IANS) Authorities on Monday imposed restrictions across the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order as all educational institutions were ordered to remain closed for two days.

Read More

These restrictions have been imposed to ensure that miscreants and anti-national elements are prevented from exploiting the sentiments of the people in the aftermath of US-Israeli strikes on Iran, officials said.

With a sizeable population of Shia Muslims in many areas of Srinagar city, authorities are enforcing restrictions more strictly in the old city and uptown areas of the city.

All schools, colleges and universities have been closed for two days. All exams scheduled for Monday and Tuesday have been postponed by the Kashmir University.

After the nearly three-month-long winter recess, schools from Class 9 to 12 were scheduled to reopen on Monday.

Police and security forces deployed in strength have erected barricades in the city centre, Lal Chowk, where thousands of protesters had gathered on Sunday to protest Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing in US-Israeli airstrikes.

Restrictions have been imposed in all ten districts of the Valley.

The Ladakh administration is also dealing with the situation carefully, as the Kargil district in the Ladakh UT is predominantly Shia Muslim-based.

Vehicular movement is also being disallowed from area to area, while inter-district public transport remained suspended for the day in the Valley.

Traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is, however, plying normally, though with fewer private vehicles.

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a security review meeting on Sunday, while DGP Nalin Prabhat is presently in Srinagar to personally oversee the security arrangements and their enforcement on the ground.

In his message on Sunday, the L-G appealed for calm and asked the people to remain peaceful. The L-G said on X, “Chaired a meeting to review the security situation across J&K UT. Called upon all communities to stay peaceful and calm. I salute the unwavering, synchronized resolve of our Police and security forces upholding law and order.”

In addition to Kashmiri doctors and engineers,1200 local students are studying in Iran.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted to the development by saying, “I’m deeply concerned about the unfolding developments in Iran, including the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“I appeal to all communities to remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest. We must also ensure that those who are mourning in Jammu and Kashmir are allowed to grieve peacefully. The police and administration should exercise utmost restraint and refrain from using force or restrictive measures. The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is in close coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, to ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran”.

--IANS

sq/dpb