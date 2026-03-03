Restrictions continue in Kashmir on 2nd consecutive day; J&K Police appeal for peace, restraint

Srinagar, March 3 (IANS) Authorities imposed restrictions on Tuesday for the second consecutive day across the Kashmir Valley to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the developments in Iran.

Police said these restrictions are purely preventive in nature to ensure that anti-national elements and miscreants are prevented from exploiting the public sentiment.

All public and vehicular movement is being disallowed in Srinagar city as heavy deployments of police and the CRPF on road intersections and marketplaces have been made to enforce the restrictions.

Barricades of tin sheets and concertina wire have been erected in the city centre, Lal Chowk, to prevent any gathering there.

Similar restrictions are in place in other districts of the Valley with a focus on areas where the Shia Muslim community has a sizeable presence, like Budgam, Magam, Gund Hasibhat, Mirgund, Pattan, Palhalan and other places.

All schools, colleges and universities will remain closed for the day. Kashmir University has postponed all exams scheduled for the day and said new dates would be announced shortly.

Internet speed across the Valley has been slowed down to prevent miscreants from uploading provocative content on social media.

Senior Shia leaders, including Maulvi Imran Raza Ansari and Maulvi Masroor Abbas Ansari, have appealed to the Shia community to ensure that they do not disturb law and order while expressing sorrow on the killing of the Iranian supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli bombing in Tehran on Saturday.

Meanwhile, J&K Police have made a fervent appeal to the people to maintain law and order, also warning miscreants of strict action if they attempt to disrupt peace.

J&K Police appealed to people to maintain peace as violence leads to destruction.

In a series of comments on X, police said, “Appeal for Peace and Restraint Amid Current Developments. In view of recent developments in Middle East, we respect the right of citizens to peacefully express through lawful means. However, incidents of rioting, stone-pelting, clashes & disruption of public order at some places are not acceptable. Violence, destruction of property, and confrontation with security forces lead to injuries, loss of life, restrictions, closure of educational institutions, and hardship for families, traders, students, and daily wagers. We appeal to all sections of society to exercise restraint and refrain from violence & provocation."

The post further said, “Police will take strict legal action against instigators and miscreants involved in unlawful activities. Authorities remain committed to uphold the rule of law and protecting life and property.”

