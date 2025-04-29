"Responsibility of opposition to understand sensitivity of issue": Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Congress's 'Gayab' post

Patna (Bihar) [India], April 29 (ANI): Union Minister Chirag Piswan hit out Congress party's 'Gayab' post aimed at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and stated that it was the responsibility of the opposition to understand the sensitivity of the issue.

"This is wrong. This is a very sensitive issue and it is the responsibility of the opposition to understand the sensitivity of the issue. It is the need of the hour to show seriousness, as shown by J&K CM Omar Abdullah in the J&K Assembly. If parties like the Congress do politics on it, this is not good," Paswan said speaking to the media.

The Congress party had earlier posted an image from its official 'X' account depicting Prime Minister Modi as "missing" (gayab), criticising his absence during the recently held all-party meeting in wake of Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier today, Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary defended the PM's leadership and questioned the "whereabouts" of the opposition leader.

Speaking to the media in Patna, Choudhary said, "The people of the country know how carefully Prime Minister Modi's government is running the country. Naturally, the opposition will keep putting forth its point, but the country's people do not know the whereabouts of the opposition leader."

Meanwhile, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi responded over the controversy and said, "This is not the time to attack PM Modi. This is the time to attack the intentions of Pakistan, which killed 26 innocent people. I condemn this post of the Congress party ..."

BJP national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also slammed Congress and claimed that they were acting in coordination with Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Bhandari claimed that the post was endorsed by a former minister from Pakistan, suggesting a 'jugalbandi' between the Congress party and the external influences.

"The Congress party is taking its orders from Pakistan. The same tweet of the Congress party was quote-tweeted by the former minister of Pakistan. So today it has become clear before the country that a 'jugalbandi' is going on between Congress and the deep state of Pakistan," Bhandari said.

He further stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India would respond strongly to any threat from Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will give a befitting reply to the masters of terror of Pakistan," he added. (ANI)