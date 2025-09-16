Resolve for 'Developed India' will gain new energy from Madhya Pradesh: PM Modi

New Delhi/Bhopal, Sep 16 (IANS) On the eve of his arrival to Madhya Pradesh, for which the people are eagerly waiting for, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shared a message on his official X account, on Tuesday, has doubled the excitement of people in the state.

"Tomorrow, our resolve for a developed India will gain a new energy from Madhya Pradesh. I will inaugurate 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth 'Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns from Dhar district. The programme will also include the launch of 'Adi Seva Parva' and PM MITRA Park," PM Modi wrote on X.

During his visit to Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and launch several other initiatives, including 'PM MITRA Park', one of the country's seventh textile hub, which is being set up in Dhar.

More than one lakh health camps will be organised, making this the largest ever health outreach for women and children in the country between September 17 and October 2, the period will be observed as 'Sewa Pakhwada'.

This nationwide intensified campaign seeks to provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services at the community level, according to a press note issued by Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday.

"It will strengthen screening, early detection, and treatment linkages for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, while also promoting maternal, child, and adolescent health through antenatal care, immunisation, nutrition, menstrual hygiene, lifestyle and mental health awareness activities," the statement said.

On this occasion, beneficiaries will be enrolled under the Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), Ayushman Vaya Vandana, and Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA).

Helpdesks will be set up at health camps for card verification and grievance redressal.

Several other activities like Yoga sessions, Ayurveda consultations, and other Ayush services will be organised to mobilise communities towards healthy lifestyle practices with a special emphasis on obesity prevention and improved nutrition.

On this occasion, Prime Minister Modi will also transfer funds under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana directly into the bank accounts of eligible women across the country with a single click.

Prime Minister Modi will launch the Suman Sakhi Chatbot, to raise awareness on maternal and child health.

The chatbot will provide timely and accurate information to pregnant women in rural and remote areas, ensuring access to essential health services.

As part of the Adi Karmayogi Abhiyan, PM Modi will launch the 'Adi Seva Parv' for Madhya Pradesh, which will symbolise the confluence of tribal pride and spirit of nation-building.

A special emphasis will be laid on the Tribal Village Action Plan and Tribal Village Vision 2030, aimed at preparing long-term development roadmaps for each village.

In line with his commitment to environmental conservation and women's economic empowerment, Prime Minister Modi will gift a sapling to a beneficiary of a women's self-help group under the 'Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam' initiative of the state.

PM Modi's visit to Madhya Pradesh on his birthday will be more special for Madhya Pradesh because of many ways as the state will receive many projects, including 'PM Mitra Park' that will pave the way for "developed Madhya Pradesh".

On his 72nd birthday in 2022, PM Modi had released eight Cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park (KNP) that was undoubtedly a historic achievement for the state.

--IANS

pd/khz