Resilience and hope: One-day workshop aims to transform J-K's youth and culture

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): A one-day workshop aimed at empowering the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and promoting unity was organized by MaitriBodh, an NGO, in Srinagar to celebrate the region's rich culture.

The event featured a series of thought-provoking discourses led by eminent personalities. Speakers engaged audience with stories of resilience and hope, emphasizing vital role young people play in shaping future.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of preserving the unique cultural heritage of Kashmir. The initiative sought to address the pressing challenges that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir face today. From education and employment to mental health and social empowerment, the event focused on providing practical solutions.

"Our goal is to revive the golden era of Jammu and Kashmir, a time of peace, and bring back harmony through transformation, friendship, love, and fraternity. People from different walks of life have gathered here, sharing their ideas on how to restore peace in the region," Sukh Amrit Singh, one of the organizers, told ANI.



By equipping youth with knowledge and resources, the event aimed to help them thrive despite challenges.

The event brought together participants from various backgrounds, fostering collaboration and camaraderie. Workshops and interactive sessions gave youth a platform to voice their concerns and aspirations.

"It's a great platform. Jammu and Kashmir has undergone significant changes in education, equality, and more. I'm grateful to the organizers for this event," said Yahana Gupta, one of the speakers. (ANI)

