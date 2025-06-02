‘Resign first’: Misa Bharti welcomes Chirag Paswan’s entry into Bihar Assembly polls

Patna, June 2 (IANS) RJD leader and Patliputra MP Misa Bharti on Monday welcomed the possibility of Chirag Paswan contesting the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, but asked him to resign from the Union Ministry first.

Her remarks come a day after Arun Bharti, Jamui MP and brother-in-law of Chirag Paswan, hinted that the LJP (Ram Vilas) chief might contest from a general seat in the upcoming state polls.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Misa Bharti said: “Chirag Paswan is most welcome to contest the Bihar assembly elections. But before that, he should resign from the Union Cabinet and also vacate the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved.”

Misa refrained from commenting further on the BJP-led NDA’s internal dynamics, saying: “This is an internal matter of the NDA. Now it is for the BJP and JD-U to decide how they handle this.”

Her statement follows Arun Bharti’s remarks, which suggested that Chirag’s presence in the Assembly poll fray would strengthen the NDA's chances and energise its base.

Misa Bharti also echoed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent Bihar visit, where he inaugurated the Patna airport expansion and did the roadshow, but did not meet the families of the martyrs.

“Mallikarjun Kharge rightly raised the issue. I fully support his statement. Despite spending two days in Bihar, the Prime Minister didn’t meet the bereaved families. Why?”

Turning her focus to the recent Muzaffarpur rape incident, where a 10-year-old girl reportedly died after being denied timely medical attention at PMCH, Bharti launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar government.

“Neither the police administration nor health officials helped the victim. It’s a complete administrative failure under Nitish Kumar’s double-engine government. Even the Prime Minister remained silent on the Muzaffarpur brutal rape case.”

The Muzaffarpur rape case has sparked political outrage across the state, with opposition parties continuously targeting the NDA for alleged mis governance and negligence.

