Residents feel the chill as temperatures drop across North India

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): The national capital on Monday shivered as a harsh cold wave and light rain was experienced. The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 20 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad the minimum temperature was 9 degrees Celsius and maximum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius as per the Indian Meteorological Department.

Visuals emerged showing people warming themselves near bonfires.

A local resident said that the temperatures were expected to decrease in the coming days.

"It rained a little bit here today. The temperatures can go down more in the coming days hopefully," said the resident while speaking to ANI.

Another resident said that the weather was affecting the visibility.

"The visibility has become very low due to the current temperatures. we might experience harsher weather." said another local.

Meanwhile, the temperature in Agra was 10 degrees Celsius.

Visuals emerged showed a thick layer of fog surrounding the iconic Taj Mahal.

In Prayagraj, the minimum temperature was recorded as 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 25 degrees Celsius.

A local Ajit Pratap Singh said that the fog had gradually increased in the city/

"The fog in the city has increased due to the weather change. People are now sitting near bonfires to keep themselves warm." said Singh.

Meanwhile, light drizzle was also experienced in Noida.

In Rajasthan's Mount Abu, the minimum temperature recorded was 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature recorded was 22 degrees Celsius.

Visuals emerged where people were seen purchasing warm clothes to protect themselves from the harsh weather.

"The weather is really good right now and it is a good time to visit. Cold winds have been blowing here and it gets very cold during the night time," said Preeti, a tourist.

The IMD has predicted dense fog conditions and a cold wave to prevail from December 23 to 25 in Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states. (ANI)

