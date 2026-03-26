Residents body bans renting flats to bachelors after techie's death in Indore society

Indore, March 26 (IANS) A day after a female software engineer was killed after being allegedly rammed by a car during a dispute in Sagarshree Enclave, a large residential township in Indore, the Residents Welfare Association (RWA) has decided to prohibit renting flats to bachelors.

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Gaurav Naik, president of the Sagarshree Enclave township, told IANS that residents have been objecting to commercial activities and nuisance from bachelors living on rent in the society.

“Several residents have complained about the nuisance being created by bachelors living on rent here. Therefore, the committee has decided to impose a ban on it. Today, I have sent a message on society’s WhatsApp group and have requested all flat owners, especially those who have rented their flats to bachelors, to give their flats to only families,” Naik said.

He shared that the construction of Sagarshree Enclave township was completed a few months ago, and people have started shifting into their flats for the last one-and-a-half months.

“Approximately three thousand people reside here. The penthouse is illegal. The majority of the residents moved in just a month ago. We are currently embroiled in a dispute with the builder regarding various development-related issues. We have not been provided with any amenities or facilities, yet the builder continues to ignore our concerns, he stated.

Naik also claimed that the developer has handed over flats to owners and all management, including security and parking, has also been given to the society’s committee; however, the society was yet to receive a non-objection certificate (NOC) from the Indore Municipal Corporation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday following a dispute over the commercial use of a penthouse in the society. Naik said that at the time of the incident, four to five children were playing a few metres away from the gate, though they were unharmed.

The deceased, identified as Sampada Pathak, a software engineer, was allegedly rammed by a car driven by Mohit, the son of Kuldeep Choudhary, a resident who owns two flats in the society.

According to police, an altercation broke out between some flat owners opposing commercial activities and Kuldeep Choudhary, who had rented out his penthouses for commercial use. During the heated argument, Mohit allegedly drove the car into a group of residents, injuring Sampada.

She was rushed to Bombay Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries late on Wednesday night. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the building.

Police said both Kuldeep Choudhary and his son Mohit have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

--IANS

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