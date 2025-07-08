Reservoirs being facilitated with modern technology: MP CM

Bhopal, July 8 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that modern technology is being deployed to monitor fisher safety and fish seed conservation in the state's major reservoirs.

He informed that as part of a pilot project by the Madhya Pradesh Fisheries Federation, a drone, GPS and CCTV equipped modern Command Control Room is being set up at Indira Sagar, one of the largest reservoirs in the country.

"This system will ensure rapid response and assistance to fishers in emergencies. It will also significantly enhance monitoring of fish breeding grounds and regulate fishing activity more efficiently," Yadav said.

He expressed that with this Command Control Room, 24x7 surveillance will be possible directly from headquarters.

"Drones will provide live monitoring of the water bodies, while GPS systems will track the location of fishing boats, enabling immediate aid during emergencies," he added.

Chief Minister Yadav further asserted that ensuring the safety and prosperity of fisherfolk is a top priority for the state government. All necessary measures are being implemented to enhance their protection.

The government has planned to construct at least five 'transit houses' on the islands of Gandhi Sagar and Indira Sagar, along with two 'floating platforms' in the middle of the reservoirs to ensure the safety of fishers.

These facilities will provide emergency cooking areas, solar mobile charging stations, and bio-toilets for fisherfolk, thereby improving their safety and living conditions.

The integration of modern technology is driving new advancements in fishing and aquaculture across the state.

Further, to promote modern aquaculture, the state government has also decided to establish an advanced Kevat training institute in Bhopal.

The institute will be established under the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF) of the Central government.

The institute will offer training to the fishing community for cage culture, biofloc technology, circulatory aquaculture systems (RAS), hygienic handling of fish, fish processing, packaging, and value addition.

--IANS

pd/dan