Republic of Fiji honours Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with its highest Civilian Award

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] October 27 (ANI): The South Pacific nation of Fiji has conferred its highest civilian honour upon Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the global spiritual master and humanitarian leader, for his tireless contribution to the upliftment of the human spirit and bringing diverse communities together in peace and harmony, according to a press release.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was given the title of 'Honourary Officer Of The Order of Fiji' by the President of the Republic of Fiji, HE Ratu Wiliame M Katonivere, it added.



Fiji becomes the sixth country in the world to confer the highest civilian award upon Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, recognizing the vast scope of his humanitarian work globally through The Art of Living which has been spreading happiness and harmony for the last 43 years, through its multifarious service initiatives in areas of mental health, education, environment, women and youth empowerment, and stress relief and meditation programs.

During his visit to Fiji, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also had interactions with state dignitaries including the Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji, Viliame Gavoka and Dirk Wagener, UN Resident Coordinator in Fiji.

The leaders discussed how The Art of Living can contribute to the holistic progress of the island nation by empowering the youth; improving the mental health of the local communities, and introducing them to the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda. (ANI)

