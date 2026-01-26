Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute to fallen soldiers at National War Memorial

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 77th Republic Day celebrations by paying homage to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial in New Delhi on Monday.

Upon his arrival, he was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a solemn ceremony, PM Modi laid a wreath at the memorial, leading the nation in honouring the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country.

The Inter-Services Guards, made up of one officer and 21 inner guards (seven from each service), observed the traditions of 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra' to pay their respects.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Indian Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi were also present.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth was also present during the wreath-laying ceremony.

PM Modi also expressed his thoughts in the digital notebook.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, expressing hope that this national festival would infuse new energy and enthusiasm among citizens and further strengthen the collective resolve to build a Viksit Bharat.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to all countrymen on Republic Day. May this national festival, a symbol of India's pride and glory, infuse new energy and enthusiasm into all of you. May the resolve for a Viksit Bharat become even stronger."

Highlighting the significance of the day, he added in a separate message, "Republic Day is a powerful symbol of our independence, Constitution and democratic values. This festival gives us new energy and inspiration to move forward unitedly with the resolve of nation-building."

European Council President Antonio Costa and the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will be the Chief Guests at this year's Republic Day Parade.

Meanwhile, participants of 'Mann ki Baat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show, will join construction workers of Kartavya Bhawan, Lakhpati Didis, and about 10,000 other special guests from different fields, who will witness the Republic Day Parade.

According to the Defence Ministry, the special guest list includes those who have carried out exemplary work in income and employment generation, best innovators, researchers and start-ups, self-help groups and best performers under key government initiatives.

This year's Republic Day Parade will uniquely blend 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', India's military might, including the BrahMos and Akash missiles, and rich cultural diversity through 30 vibrant tableaux.

The first Republic Day Parade to be held after Operation Sindoor last year promises a special display of military might through cutting-edge defence platforms and a grand flypast by 29 aircraft.

The flypast will showcase Rafale, Su-30, P8i, C-295, Mig-29, Apache, LCH, ALH, Mi-17 in different formations.

The Republic Parade will feature cutting-edge defence platforms and a spectacular cultural performance by 2,500 artists, celebrating Vande Mataram and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

