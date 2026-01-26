Republic Day is time to resolve to build Viksit Bharat by the time India completes 100 years of Independence: Om Birla

New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) On the occasion of Republic Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday unfurled the Tricolour at his residence and said that the day is an opportunity to make firm resolutions to make the country a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by the time India completes 100 years of Independence.

Speaking to reporters, Om Birla said, “The day of January 26 is a matter of pride for all countrymen. On the occasion of Republic Day, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the people of the nation.”

Highlighting the importance of the Constitution, the Lok Sabha Speaker said, “Republic Day is a day to take resolutions to follow the rules and regulations of the Indian Constitution and to move the country forward. Seventy-seven years ago, the Constitution was framed, and today it stands as one of the longest written Constitutions in the world. It is a living guide for the people of the country.”

He further added, “This is a day to resolve that when the country completes 100 years of Independence, India should emerge as a ‘Viksit Bharat’. We, the people of the country, will work collectively to make this dream a reality. With innovation, determination and hard work, we will fulfil this goal.”

Republic Day is celebrated every year on January 26 to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Constitution, which is regarded as the supreme law of the land and must be followed by all citizens. Although India gained Independence on August 15, 1947, the nation did not have its own Constitution immediately after freedom.

In the absence of a Constitution, laws were governed by the common law system and a modified version of the British-era Government of India Act, 1935. To address this, a Drafting Committee was formed approximately two weeks after Independence, with Dr B.R. Ambedkar appointed as its Chairman.

After extensive deliberations, the Constitution of India was completed and adopted on November 26, 1949, a day that is now observed as Constitution Day. The Constitution came into effect on January 26, 1950, and this date was designated as Republic Day to mark the formal enforcement of the Constitution.

While India became a free nation on August 15, 1947, it was with the adoption of the Constitution on January 26, 1950, that the country formally declared itself a sovereign, democratic and republican state, governed by constitutional values and the rule of law.

