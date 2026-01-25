Republic Day: Illuminated Delhi Assembly opens its gates to public for free visit

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) The Delhi Legislative Assembly began celebrations of the 77th Republic Day by opening its gates to the General Public on Sunday and illuminating the heritage building, along with band performances and cultural activities that would be spread over two days.

On the first day of the celebrations on Sunday, a Delhi Police band presented patriotic tunes, accompanied by vibrant cultural performances by the Sahitya Kala Academy, an official said.

The Vidhan Sabha building will be specially illuminated in Tricolour, creating a festive and patriotic ambience, he said.

On Republic Day, no prior registration will be required to visit the Assembly complex and, on both days, visitors will be allowed entry after a security check by showing a valid ID Proof, he said.

Citizens will be able to tour the 115-year-old historic building and see important heritage sites within the Assembly premises between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urged the people of Delhi to visit the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha and celebrate Republic Day in a true spirit of patriotism.

He said that the Republic Day is a proud reminder of India's constitutional journey and democratic ideals, and visiting the Assembly on this occasion would allow citizens to feel more deeply connected to the nation's values and heritage.

In a statement, the Delhi Assembly Secretariat said that the two-day event at the Assembly premises will give citizens an opportunity to witness the Republic Day celebrations in person, experience the charm and grandeur of the historic Delhi Vidhan Sabha building, explore its architectural heritage, and learn about its pivotal role in the democratic governance of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

This is the first Republic Day being celebrated under the new BJP-led Delhi government, which came to power after defeating the Aam Aadmi Party’s government.

In 2025, the state-level function to celebrate the Republic Day was led by former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal. The AAP lost power in Delhi in February 2025, with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta taking the oath as the new Chief Minister.

On Sunday, CM Gupta led the state-level Republic Day celebrations at Chhatrasal Stadium. In her maiden speech, she vowed to continue working towards building a Viksit Delhi.

