Republic Day an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to Constitution: Rajasthan Governor

Jaipur, Jan 26 (IANS) The state-level Republic Day celebrations were held with great enthusiasm at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday, where Governor Haribhau Bagde unfurled the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Vasudev Devnani, members of the state Cabinet, and other dignitaries.

After unfurling the Tricolour, the Governor inspected the parade and took the salute of the march past presented by the guard of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bagde called upon citizens to actively participate in building a “Developed India – Developed Rajasthan”.

He said that Republic Day provides an opportunity to reaffirm unwavering faith in the great traditions, fundamental principles, and ideals of the Constitution.

Highlighting the state’s development, the Governor said the Rajasthan government is working with the objective of transforming the state into a $350 billion economy by 2029.

He noted significant progress in key sectors such as education, health, agriculture, energy, roads, and industrial development.

The Governor added that pro-people policies, transparent governance, and administrative accountability at every level have strengthened public trust in the administration.

Expressing gratitude to freedom fighters who made supreme sacrifices and to the vigilant soldiers guarding the nation’s borders, he said it is because of their dedication that India is moving forward confidently on the global stage.

On the occasion, the Governor conferred the President’s Police Medal on police officers and personnel. He also honoured officers, employees, and individuals who have excelled in various fields and made notable contributions to social service and cultural activities.

The celebrations also featured colourful cultural performances by folk artists, reflecting Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Earlier, on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, Governor Haribhau Bagde paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at Amar Jawan Jyoti near the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and observed a moment of silence.

He also recorded a message of gratitude in the visitors' book kept at the memorial.

