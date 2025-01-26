Republic Day 2025: Lakhpati Didi Initiative and India's Progress Shine in Tableaux

New Delhi: The presentation of tableaux at the Republic Day Parade is one of the most awaited event. The 76th Republic Day celebrations featured a vibrant display of tableaux, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and impressive progress in various fields.

Tableaux from various states, union territories and Central Ministries, rolled down the Kartavya Path, mesmerizing the audience with their designs, decorations, and themes.

Among this, the Ministry of Rural Development presented a tableau with the theme of "Lakhpati Didi Initiative". The tableau of the Ministry of Rural Development showcases the "Lakhpati Didi Initiative," which focuses on women's economic empowerment through entrepreneurship, selfreliance, and education.

The front features a radiant statue of Lakhpati Didi, symbolizing a successful female entrepreneur achieving financial independence and confidence. Surrounding scenes depict women engaging in economic activities like weaving, handicrafts, and agriculture, showcasing the initiative's transformative impact on women's livelihood.

The tableau highlights digital literacy through women using computers and emphasizes the positive effects of women's empowerment on children's education. Vibrant cultural elements, traditional costumes, and rural motifs enrich the tableau.

The banner reads "Empowered Women, Prosperous Families, Strong Nation," encapsulating the initiative's essence in uplifting lives and strengthening the nation.

Coming to the next, the Department of Financial Services from the Ministry of Finance showcased the evolution of banking services in the country.

At the front, the spinning golden coin represents India's growing economy, innovation and inclusive progress. The rupee symbol shows the vibrancy of economic activity, stability, strength and growth with resilience. The middle section showcases progression from traditional financial practices to the modem banking system, representing trust, inclusivity and technological advancement.

The woman using an ATM highlights how expanding banking services have improved financial access for each segment of the society.

The upward arrow leading to the UPI symbol shows India's rapid adoption of the latest modem technologies while supporting citizens from all economic backgrounds thereby symbolizing inclusive progress.

At the rear, an intricately designed Potli represents wealth, prosperity and India's cultural heritage. LED screens on the sides show visuals emphasizing the importance of financial literacy in the country.

The National Mission for Financial Inclusion encompassing Schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Y ojana (PMMY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Y ojana (PMJJBY), Stand-Up India (SUPI) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is highlighted around LED screen.

This tableau reflects India's remarkable progress in blending its rich heritage with a forwardlooking digital economy.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences depicted a tableau with the theme of celebrating 150 Years of Mausam Bhavan Celebrating 150 Years of Mausam Bhavan.

The tableau commemorates 150 years of Mausam Bhavan under the Ministry of Earth Sciences, showcasing its transformative contributions to meteorology and society.

The front section highlights the ministry's cyclone awareness efforts, featuring a striking depiction of Cyclone Dana. It underscores how timely warnings ensured zero casualties, symbolizing the life-saving power of accurate weather forecasts. The middle section focuses on initiatives for farmers, demonstrating how mobile weather alerts have revolutionized agriculture.

Farmers are now empowered to predict weather patterns, ensuring better crop management and improved livelihoods.

The Rear sections portray the ministry's impact on four key communities: Fisherwomen, who now avoid dangerous seas thanks to timely warnings; Pilots, flying safely with up-todate meteorological information. Mothers, protecting children from extreme weather in rural India; Scientists, studying climate changes to better understand our planet; Live characters, Enhance the tableau by holding various meteorological instruments, symbolizing the ministry's dedication to collecting and analyzing weather data.

This tableau reflects the Ministry of Earth Sciences' pivotal role in Safeguarding lives, empowering communities, and building resilience through accurate and timely meteorological services, blending innovation with a human-centric approach.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, followed by the national anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute using 105-mm Light Field Guns, an indigenous weapon system.

Notably, this year, India invited Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto as the chief guest for the Republic Day celebrations.

This year, Republic Day highlights the 75 years since the enactment of the Constitution and emphasizes "Jan Bhagidari" (people's participation).

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, situated at India Gate, and paid tribute to the brave hearts who laid down their lives for the country, following which President Murmu unfurled the national flag, assisted by Indian Navy officers Lieutenant Shubham Kumar and Lieutenant Yogita Saini. (ANI)