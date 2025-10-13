'Reprimanded for zero performance, Priyank Kharge found new distraction tactic of talking about RSS'

Bengaluru, Oct 13 (IANS) Slamming Karnataka Minister for RDPR, IT and BT Priyank Kharge for his demand to ban activities of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said that reprimanded for zero performance, the Minister has found a new distraction tactic of talking about the RSS.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y.Vijayendra, chiding Priyank Kharge, stated on Monday: "Reprimanded for your zero performance -- both in your Ministry and in your own Kalaburagi constituency -- you've clearly found a new distraction tactic: talk about the RSS."

"Was this the latest instruction from the 'Rahul Gandhi University', seemingly mentored by anti-India forces during his mysterious foreign tours? Which 'Brotherland' did he visit this time? And what’s the real agenda behind it? You seem to have conveniently forgotten that your own father once visited an RSS Sammelan in 2002, where he appreciated the organization’s service to society. But of course, you wouldn’t dare remind people of that, preferring instead to spin it for other reasons - lest you displease the Gandhi Family," Vijayendra stated.

"Every Bharatiya Janata Party karyakarta, including myself, takes immense pride in being part of the patriotic RSS family and in upholding the nationalistic ideals that the Sangh represents. We actively participate in all nation-building activities undertaken by the RSS," Vijayendra said.

"And since you mentioned Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, let’s set the record straight -- wasn’t it the Congress that conspired to defeat Babasaheb in elections and repeatedly denied him the Bharat Ratna? It ultimately took a non-Congress government, supported by the BJP, to honour him with the recognition he truly deserved," he asked.

"Lastly, reliable sources suggest that the contractors’ allegations of large-scale corruption featured prominently on your dinner meeting agenda. So the question remains - where is all this corruption money going? Is it being siphoned off to the Congress High Command for the upcoming Bihar elections? Make no mistake, Mr. Priyank - no amount of RSS-bashing will wash away your government’s corruption, incompetence, or the growing public outrage over the collapsing infrastructure in Namma Bengaluru and across Karnataka," Vijayendra charged.

Former BJP National General Secretary and MLC C.T. Ravi has stated that in the context of Minister Priyank Kharge’s letter to the Chief Minister to ban RSS activities, he will invite him for a public debate.

Speaking to the media at the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan, on Monday, he said that Priyank Kharge has alleged that the RSS spreads negativity and instigates riots. “In its 100-year history, there is no instance of RSS volunteers engaging in terrorism. There are hundreds of examples of their service during earthquakes, floods, and other calamities,” he stated.

He said that several organisations inspired by the RSS have today gained public recognition and respect. “We can see how the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, and the Bharatiya Janata Party itself were all inspired by the RSS,” he pointed out.

“The Vishwa Hindu Parishad carries the message of fraternity among all Hindus. Similarly, organizations like Seva Bharati and Vidya Bharati are making their own positive contributions to society. When such organisations that provide positive service are called ‘negative,’ it only reflects the negativity of your own mindset.

“You have not worked hard; you suddenly inherited political legacy from your father. You are not one of those who worked tirelessly at the booth level, earned public recognition, and became leaders through mass movements,” he criticised.

“Along with political inheritance, you have suddenly inherited other legacies too. It appears that this arrogance is making you speak irresponsibly,” he alleged.

--IANS

mka/pgh