"Reports of 107 Pakistani citizens going missing baseless": Maharashtra CM

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday dismissed reports claiming that 107 Pakistani citizens had gone missing, and termed them "baseless." He also cautioned against the spread of such misleading information.

Speaking to reporters here, Fadnavis, who also holds the portfolio of the state's Home Ministry said, "As Home Minister, I want to make it clear that the reports of 107 Pakistani citizens going missing are baseless and such misleading information should not be spread."

Further, he said, "I assure you that all the Pakistani citizens have been traced, and the process of sending them out of the country is underway. Proper arrangements are being made, and no Pakistani citizen will stay here. I estimate that by this evening or tomorrow morning, all of them will return to their country."

As part of the countermeasures following the Pahalgam terror attack, the central government has taken a series of decisive actions against the Pakistani government. These include the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty and the closure of the integrated check post at the Attari border.

The government has cancelled any visas issued under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES). India declared Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. India has decided to withdraw its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions. (ANI)

