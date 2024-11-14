Report will be presented in winter session: Waqf JPC chairperson Jagdambika Pal

Mumbai: Chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Jagdambika Pal on Thursday said that the JPC on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will meet in Delhi on November 21 and then the report will be presented in the winter session.

"The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will meet in Delhi on November 21...Then the report will be presented in the winter session...Even after meeting with all the stakeholders, Maulanas like Tauqeer Raza Khan are saying that we will not let the Waqf (Amendment) Act be passed," Jagdambika Pal told ANI.

He further suggested the leader stop doing appeasement politics and dividing the country.

"Instead of doing appeasement politics and dividing the country, religious leaders like Tauqeer Raza should appear before our committee," he added.

On October 31, the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced that the Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, would conduct a study tour across five Indian cities.

The committee was scheduled to visit Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow from November 9 to November 14 as part of its examination of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

According to an official communication from Joint Secretary JM Baisakh, the study visit program is designed to assist committee members in their review of the proposed bill.

"The Joint Committee on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 will undertake a Study Visit to Guwahati, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Patna, and Lucknow from 09.11.2024 to 14.11.2024 in connection with the examination of the 'Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024,'" the letter read.

The study visit is part of the legislative review process and reflects the Joint Committee's commitment to understanding the implications of the proposed amendments in the Waqf Bill, which relate to managing and regulating Waqf properties across India.

Meanwhile, the JPC committee is expected to present its report on the bill to the House by the end of the first week of the Winter Session of Parliament, which runs from November 25 to December 20.

The JPC's efforts are part of a larger national initiative to reform the Waqf Act and ensure that waqf properties are used for the greater good of the community.

Since August 22 of this year, the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, has held 25 meetings. The JPC reviewed the work of six ministries and heard from 123 stakeholders, including representatives from six states, eight Waqf boards and four minority commissions.

