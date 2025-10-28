Reorganisation of districts to fulfil people’s aspirations, says Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Oct 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that the reorganisation of districts undertaken in the state should fulfil the aspirations of the people and provide administrative convenience.

The Chief Minister said that the problems that arose with the formation of new districts by the previous government should be resolved, and at the same time, new problems should not arise.

Naidu held a review meeting with ministers and officials on the reorganisation of districts.

The state government had formed a seven-member ministerial subcommittee on district reorganisation on July 22 this year.

The review meeting held at the state Secretariat was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and ministers in the subcommittee Anganai Satya Prasad, P. Narayana, Nadendla Manohar, Satyakumar Yadav, V. Anitha, Nimmala Ramanaidu, and B.C. Janardhan Reddy.

The ministers informed the Chief Minister on this occasion that the preliminary report was prepared after considering the opinions of ministers, district collectors, local public representatives, and the people.

The sub-committee reportedly proposed the creation of six new districts, which will take the total number of districts to 32.

After bifurcation in 2014, the truncated Andhra Pradesh was left with only 13 districts. The previous YSRCP government doubled that number to 26 in 2022.

The Chief Minister discussed with ministers and senior officials the reorganisation of districts to correct the unscientific formation of new districts in the previous government. He discussed the promises made during the elections regarding the reorganisation of districts and the formation of new revenue divisions.

Opining that the ill-conceived decision of the previous government on the formation of new districts caused regional differences, as it had not taken into account the aspirations of the people, he asked the subcommittee to take up the reorganisation of districts while keeping in mind the delimitation of constituencies. He wanted the reorganisation of revenue divisions to be taken up separately.

Naidu wanted a study to be done on which revenue ward and constituency the people of the flooded mandals would be in after the completion of the Polavaram project. He said the reorganisation should be carried out accordingly.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the formation of Markapuram district was a long-standing desire of the region. The ministers told the Chief Minister the issues that came under their consideration and the opinions of the respective sections.

Another meeting will be held next week for further discussions on the proposals, Naidu said.

--IANS

ms/vd