Renuka Devi, wife of DMK treasurer TR Baalu, passes away at 79

Chennai, Aug 19 (IANS) Renuka Devi Baalu, wife of senior DMK leader and party treasurer T.R. Baalu and mother of Tamil Nadu Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, passed away in Chennai on Tuesday following an illness. She was 79.

Renuka Devi had been undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospital on Greams Road for the past several days.

Despite medical care, she breathed her last on Tuesday morning. Her death has cast a pall of grief over the DMK and the wider political circles in Tamil Nadu.

Her body was taken to the family residence at D. Nagar for public homage.

According to family sources, the final rites will be performed this evening at 5 p.m. at the Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium.

Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin expressed deep sorrow over her demise in a condolence message.

“I am deeply saddened by the passing of Mrs. Renuka Devi Baalu, wife of former Union Minister and Member of Parliament T.R. Baalu and mother of respected Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa,” Stalin said.

He recalled her quiet but pivotal role in supporting both her husband and son in their political careers.

“Renuka Devi was a source of strength who encouraged their work with affection and warmth. She stood firmly behind them, contributing silently to their success. The loss of such a strong pillar of support is truly irreparable,” Stalin said.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his condolences to Baalu, Rajaa, and their family.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathies to my friend T.R. Baalu, to Rajaa, and to their family members, who are grieving the loss of their beloved,” he said.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have also begun expressing their condolences, highlighting her role as a supportive presence in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

Her passing marks the end of a life remembered for quiet strength and steadfast devotion to her family.

--IANS

aal/dan