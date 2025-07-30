Rename New Delhi railway station after 9th Sikh guru: AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang

New Delhi, July 30 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP from Anandpur Sahib, Malvinder Singh Kang, on Wednesday, made a demand in the Lok Sabha to rename the New Delhi railway station after the ninth Sikh Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, to mark his 350th martyrdom anniversary.

Addressing the House, Kang said that Guru Tegh Bahadur is the greatest example of religious harmony and humanity for the entire nation and the world.

He stood for people from several states, including Kashmir, he added.

The AAP MP said that when the people of Kashmir appealed to him to safeguard their religious freedom, Guru Tegh Bahadur began his journey from Sri Anandpur Sahib to protect them and, after a long struggle, attained martyrdom at Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

"Therefore, the Union government should rename the New Delhi railway station in honour of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the protector of religious freedom, humanity, and interfaith harmony, as the station is located just a short distance from the site of his martyrdom. This step would send a powerful message across the world."

Kang added that on the occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, the AAP government under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is organising a state-level programme.

He hoped that the Centre would also organise similar programmes.

However, on this historic occasion, the Union government should go beyond just organising events and also take the step he has proposed, so that people from all over the country arriving at the New Delhi railway station can learn about Guru Tegh Bahadur's sacrifices and martyrdom.

The Punjab government will commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, with a week-long event in Anandpur Sahib from November 19 to 25.

This event is expected to draw millions of devotees from across India and abroad.

