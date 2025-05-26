Relocation of existing HAL facility is not acceptable to K’taka: Minister

Bengaluru, May 26 (IANS) Following rumours that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has sought for relocation of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the premier defence manufacturing industry run by the Centre and based in Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries M.B. Patil said on Monday there is nothing wrong in setting up a HAL unit in Andhra, but the relocation of the existing HAL facility is not acceptable.

Minister Patil said that he would soon visit Delhi and meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to strongly urge the Centre to grant the Defence Corridor to Karnataka, which the state rightfully deserves.

When asked about emerging reports suggesting that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, during a recent NITI Aayog meeting, had requested the relocation of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facility from Bengaluru to his state, Patil said, “CM Naidu is well-versed in this domain. He may have asked for an HAL unit to be set up in his state, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But if he has indeed sought relocation of the existing HAL facility, then that is unacceptable.”

“If Chief Minister Naidu wants to promote industries in his state, he can allot land in Lepakshi or Madakasira — that’s his choice. But I assume that he has not thought of pulling industries away from Karnataka,” he said.

He pointed out that the Central government approved Defence Corridors for Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu two years ago.

“We have no objection to that. But it is unfair not to announce a similar corridor for Karnataka, which contributes 65 per cent to the country's defence production and ranks third globally in the sector,” Minister Patil stated.

Patil added that when he meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, he will also take Karnataka’s union ministers into confidence. Before that, discussions will be held with the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Chief Secretary regarding the developments that reportedly took place during the NITI Aayog meeting, Minister Patil said.

--IANS

mka/dan