Religion is a path to self-improvement, not just ritual: Union Minister Shekhawat

Jaipur, March 7 (IANS) The historic Golden City of Jaisalmer witnessed a rare and significant spiritual event on Saturday as the sacred ‘Chadar Mahotsav’ of Dada Gurudev Jindatt Surishwar Maharaj was celebrated.

Read More

The ceremonial ‘Divine Chadar’ emerged from Jaisalmer Fort after a gap of 144 years, drawing devotees and saints from across the country.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who attended the event as the chief guest, said the sacred Chadar is not merely a piece of cloth but a living symbol of faith and protection for Jaisalmer.

He recalled that when a severe epidemic struck the city 144 years ago, the arrival of this sacred Chadar was believed to have brought relief from the disease.

Its reappearance from the fort and public viewing after such a long period, he said, provides an opportunity for devotees to renew their spiritual commitment.

Speaking on India’s spiritual traditions, Shekhawat highlighted the revered position of the Guru in Indian philosophy.

Quoting traditional verses that place the Guru above even the divine, he said a Guru acts as a guiding light who leads individuals towards truth and wisdom in life.

Reflecting on the teachings of Dada Guru, the Union Minister said his life of penance, sacrifice and devotion inspired society to follow the path of non-violence, restraint and compassion.

“Religion is not merely worship or ritual; it is a means of self-improvement,” he said, urging people to adopt humility, service and righteousness in their daily lives.

Shekhawat also paid tribute to the historic legacy of Jaisalmer, calling it a land that protected India for centuries by resisting foreign invasions.

He said the gathering of saints and devotees at the festival symbolised a renewed awakening of knowledge, devotion and social harmony.

The event was attended by several prominent religious leaders, including Acharya Jin Man Prabh Sureshwar Maharaj, Acharya Jin Manujya Sagar and National Saint Vasant Vijay Maharaj.

Among the dignitaries present were Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Pokaran MLA Mahant Pratap Puri Maharaj, Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati and Shiv MLA Ravindra Singh Bhati, along with Chadar Committee Chairman Mahendra Singh Bhansali and several other public representatives and devotees.

--IANS

arc/pgh