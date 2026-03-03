'Relieved, grateful': Many Indians return safely from Oman, Muscat as flights resume

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Indians returning from Muscat and Oman, on Tuesday, expressed relief upon reaching home safely and appreciated the authorities’ efforts in managing the tense situation in the region. Many passengers said they were happy and relieved after landing in India, especially those travelling with children.

IANS spoke to several passengers who arrived in Delhi from Muscat.

Anisha Agarwal, one of the passengers, told IANS, “Missiles were being intercepted, and out of fear, we decided to return. The Dubai government handled the situation very well. Since our children were with us, we were quite worried. We panicked due to the prevailing situation. The loud sounds caused by interceptions were disturbing for the kids.”

Another passenger from Muscat said, “We came back because we were not feeling completely safe there. The missile interception system was working very effectively. I personally was not very afraid, but since we had children with us, we thought it would be better to return to India. Everything is fine now.”

Adil, another returnee, shared his experience, saying, “We faced a lot of uncertainty there. We were worried about missing our flight as several flights were cancelled. We contacted the Indian embassy for assistance. I feel very relaxed and happy after returning to India. Initially, flights were suspended, but now services have been restored. My journey back was smooth, and I did not face any major issues during travel.”

The return of passengers comes days after Iranian drones and missiles reportedly targeted parts of the region, leading to the temporary suspension of airport operations. Thousands of Indians stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) experienced disruptions as flights were cancelled and airspace was closed across parts of the Middle East.

Several flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi resumed operations, with aircraft landing in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru on Monday night after days of suspension.

Dubai Airports confirmed the partial resumption of operations and advised travellers not to proceed to the airport unless they have been directly contacted by their airline with a confirmed departure schedule. The restoration of flight services has brought significant relief to stranded passengers and their families awaiting their safe return.

