Relief in 77 cases, rejection in 47 serious matters: Maha Minister

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Out of 201 social agitations in the state, the Maharashtra Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday recommended withdrawal of cases against 77 applicants.

The minister clarified that cases relating to crimes against women, serious offences, and personal or civil disputes cannot be pardoned under government policy. Therefore, such cases have been categorically rejected for withdrawal.

He further stated that in six cases involving MLAs, former MLAs, MPs, and former MPs, as per government resolutions and directives of the Supreme Court, the final decision will have to be taken by the Bombay High Court. Steps are being taken in this direction, he added.

Out of the 201 applications received by the Sub-Committee, 77 have been recommended for reconsideration, and these cases will now be placed before regional committees chaired by Deputy Commissioners of Police, informed Minister Shelar.

He added that many activists, political party workers, protestors and participants in ideological movements were booked in cases unnecessarily.

It is the government’s responsibility to provide them relief from such baseless cases, he noted.

Cases registered during events like Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Dahi Handi celebrations, social programs held during the COVID-19 period, labour agitations and other such events will remain open for review on the basis of fresh applications, he clarified.

A fresh meeting in this regard will soon be convened. Before that, Ganeshotsav mandals, Navratri mandals, social organisations, union representatives and activists should submit their applications to the government, appealed Minister Shelar.

