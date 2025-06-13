Relief for MP farmers: Moong procurement registration to begin from June 19, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal, June 13 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has announced that the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is taking decisive steps to support farmers by initiating procurement of summer moong and urad at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

The summer crops are known as Zaid season crops. A formal proposal has been sent to the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, and farmer registration for procurement will begin on June 19.

CM Yadav has also announced the decision on his X handle.

Farmers’ associations had threatened to launch a state-wide protest as the government had not started procurement process till date.

The MSP for summer moong has been fixed at Rs 8,682 per quintal and for urad at Rs 7,400. These crops are harvested between late May and early June across 36 and 13 districts, respectively.

The state estimates moong cultivation over 14.35 lakh hectares with a potential yield of 20.23 lakh metric tonnes, while urad covers 0.95 lakh hectares with an expected output of 1.24 lakh metric tonnes.

To ensure smooth procurement, farmers must submit self-certified copies of their land records, Aadhaar, and bank details.

Sharecroppers must also provide a copy of their tenancy agreement.

Payments will be made through computerized receipts issued by the procurement agencies, with all transactions recorded digitally, a government official said.

Procurement will follow uniform quality standards set by the central government for the 2025–26 Rabi marketing season. Cooperative institutions will oversee the process, supported by trained staff from various departments.

Public awareness campaigns will inform farmers of MSP rates and quality norms to prevent exploitation by middlemen, said the official.

Transport arrangements will be managed through e-procurement software use, with penalties for delays. District committees will step in if transporters fail to deliver.

Facilities at procurement centers will include shaded waiting areas, drinking water, sanitation, and first aid.

Equipment for grain quality testing will be available, and banners will display key information.

CM Yadav reiterated the government’s commitment to fair pricing and agricultural development, including support for agri-based industries and regular farm fairs to promote modern seeds and equipment.

The initiative aims to strengthen farmer incomes and ensure transparent, efficient procurement across the state.

