Relentless rain in Solan triggers crop diseases; Agriculture Dept issues advisory

Solan, Aug 7 (IANS) Continuous rainfall in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh has raised serious concerns about crop health, as excessive moisture is leading to the rapid spread of crop diseases.

According to Agriculture Deputy Director Devaraj Kashyap, diseases like early blight, root rot, and fruit rot are being reported widely in affected areas.

Speaking to IANS, Kashyap said that the Agriculture Department has begun assessing the damage caused to crops due to heavy rainfall, and reports are being sent to the Revenue Department for further action.

He urged farmers to take advantage of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) to protect themselves against natural calamities.

“For essential crops like tomatoes, farmers can pay just Rs 800 per bigha as a premium and receive compensation in case of loss due to weather or disease. This amount is quite nominal,” he said.

To mitigate further damage, the Agriculture Deputy Director emphasised several preventive measures. He advised farmers to ensure proper drainage in the fields to avoid water stagnation, facilitate adequate sunlight exposure for the crops, and treat seeds with fungicides before sowing.

“In areas with a high prevalence of blights, crop rotation becomes extremely important. Moreover, timely spraying of fungicides is necessary to control disease spread,” he added.

Kashyap reassured the farming community that the Agriculture Department is fully committed to providing every possible support.

“All required resources, technical assistance, and guidance are being made available to farmers through the department,” he said.

Farmers in Solan are also being encouraged to stay in regular contact with their local agriculture officers and report any unusual symptoms in their crops.

With proper precautions and timely intervention, Kashyap expressed hope that the current weather-induced challenges can be managed effectively.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are here to support our farmers at every step,” he concluded.

