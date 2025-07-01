Rejuvenation therapy for 22 Guruvayur elephants begins

Guruvayur, July 1 (IANS) The annual ritual of the 31-day-long rejuvenation therapy for the elephants under the famed Sree Krishna Temple managed by the Guruvayur Devasom here, commenced on Tuesday morning.

Present on the occasion was local legislator K. Rajan, who is also the State Revenue Minister, hailing from the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Guruvayur Devasom president V.K. Vijayan, who is overseeing the month-long rejuvenation therapy, which is an annual affair, said, "There are 36 elephants under the Guruvayur Punnathurkotta, and this time, 22 elephants are being given the annual rejuvenation therapy."

Incidentally, this famed Punnathurkotta, located three kilometres from the temple, is celebrating its golden jubilee as 50 years ago this special elephant enclosure was opened.

"The one-month event will cost the Guruvayur Devasom Rs 12.5 lakh," added Vijayan.

"Things begin every day morning when all the elephants are given an oil bath. There is strict protocol with regards to the food given and we give rice, ragi, pulses, chavana prasam besides minerals as prescribed by the doctors overseeing the treatment," said Vijayan and added in more ways than one this month long treatment is similar to the rejuvenation treatment that human beings undergo during the monsoon season.

This popular elephant camp is located on 11.5 acres of land and is home to the largest number of captive elephants.

This camp is owned by the famed Sree Krishna temple, which is classified among the 108 Abhimana Kshethram of Vaishnavate tradition.

The central icon is a four-armed standing Vishnu carrying the conch 'Panchajanya', the discus 'Sudarshana', the mace 'Kaumodaki', and a lotus with a tulsi garland.

This image represents the form of Vishnu as revealed to Krishna's parents, Vasudeva and Devaki, around the time of his birth.

All non-Hindus are barred from entering the temple.

--IANS

