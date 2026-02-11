Reimagining growth: Odisha’s shift to a technology-led economy

Bhubaneswar, Feb 11 (IANS) Odisha aims to become a net exporter of compute and develop population-scale Odia-language applications to strengthen last-mile public service delivery.

To realise this vision, the state government has forged a strategic partnership with Sarvam AI, an Indian artificial intelligence company, to develop a sovereign AI capacity in Odisha.

Informing about the landmark development in a video message, Odisha's Electronics and Information Technology department minister, Mukesh Mahaling, has said that Odisha has signed an MoU with @SarvamAI to build a sovereign AI capacity hub - a landmark step towards India’s self-reliant AI future.

“This is not just a data centre; it is a strategic move to position Odisha as India’s leading AI capacity provider. From a mines-driven economy to a mind-driven economy, Odisha is redefining its growth trajectory. Traditionally known for its mineral and metal-driven strengths, the State is now decisively transitioning towards a technology-led digital economy,” Mahaling added.

He also underscored that the state government, in partnership with Sarvam AI, targets to establish a 50 MW AI-optimised facility with an investment of around Rs 20,000 crore, backed by significant capital investment incentives from the State.

“The facility will host nearly 25,000 GPUs, create thousands of high-skilled direct and indirect jobs, and firmly establish Odisha as a key pillar of India’s sovereign AI and compute ecosystem, accelerating the journey towards Viksit Odisha, Viksit Bharat,” noted Mahaling.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Odisha Government, on February 6, signed an MoU with Sarvam as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to build a secure, inclusive, and Odia-first artificial intelligence ecosystem aligned with Vision 2036 and Vision 2047.

The MoU was signed in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu on the sidelines of the recently held Black Swan Summit 2026 in Bhubaneswar. The MoU gives impetus towards making AI a long-term public capability, with an emphasis on sovereign infrastructure, population-scale applications in the Odia language, and durable institutional capacity within the State.

The AI Sovereign Park in the state will make Odisha a net producer and exporter of compute to different states, a landmark step in today’s digital age.

