Regulatory panel should prioritise projects promoting education, sports and social progress: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Nov 3 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lieutenant General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.), on Monday, asked the Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission (APPEIRC) to ensure quality education and also ensure that the private educational institutes follow the laid-down norms.

APPEIRC Chairman Tsering Naksang has called on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan in Itanagar, and he handed over the annual report of the Commission for the year 2024-25 to Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd.) and apprised him of various activities undertaken by the Regulatory Commission.

The Governor said that through a robust system of accreditation, inspections, and performance audits, the Commission should ensure that educational institutions meet national and global standards while fostering innovation, inclusivity, and employability.

He also suggested that the Commission undertake projects that should contribute towards the state's development and focus on fields of education, sports, and other social and cultural activities.

Lieutenant General Parnaik (Retd.) said that the Commission should align educational outcomes with the nation's developmental priorities, with special focus on skill-based learning, innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital literacy in contributing towards Viksit Bharat@2047.

He underscored that by fostering partnerships between academia, industry, and government, it can bridge the gap between education and employability, preparing youth to be drivers of growth and social transformation.

The Governor emphasised that the Regulatory Commission should function as a transparent body committed to upholding academic excellence and equity in all institutions.

He said that it must set and periodically review benchmarks for quality education, covering curriculum design, teaching standards, research output, infrastructure, and student welfare.

APPEIRC members, Limo Ete and Joram Aniya, and Secretary A.K. Tripathy were present in the meeting.

In a separate development, Commanding Officer of the first Arunachal Pradesh NCC Battalion, Colonel Samudra Vijay Sarma, called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan on Monday and they discussed ways to further strengthen and expand NCC programmes and activities across the state.

The Governor emphasised that the reach of the NCC should extend to every district and institution in Arunachal Pradesh, ensuring that the maximum number of students can benefit from it.

He said that the NCC is not just an extracurricular activity but an integral part of education that nurtures unity, discipline, leadership, patriotism, and the noble spirit of 'Nation First' among young minds.

