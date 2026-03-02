Registration begins for youth's exposure visits to 22 institutions like IITs, IIMs

New Delhi, March 2 (IANS) The Union Ministry of Education, on Monday, launched the online registration portal for Yuva Sangam – Phase VI under the "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" (EBSB) initiative that facilitates exposure visits to 22 Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) between paired states/Union Territories, an official said.

"Yuva Sangam" is a flagship Youth Exchange Programme of the Department of Higher Education, aimed at strengthening emotional bonds and fostering mutual understanding among young citizens from different states and Union Territories, the statement said.

The initiative promotes the spirit of "Unity in Diversity" by facilitating structured exposure visits between paired states/UTs, it added.

Interested youth in the age group of 18–30 years, including students of Higher Education Institutions, National Service Scheme/Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan volunteers, and young professionals, are eligible to apply through the official portal at: https://ebsb.aicte-india.org and https://ekbharat.gov.in.

The previous Yuva Sangam Phase-V witnessed more than 46,000 registrations from across the country.

"Since its launch, more than 6,000 youth and coordinators have taken part in immersive tours across various phases of Yuva Sangam (including the pilot phase in 2022), hosted by leading Higher Education Institutions nationwide, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for experiential learning and national integration," the statement said.

"In Yuva Sangam Phase-VI, 22 HEIs have been identified as nodal institutions across the country. Selected participants will undertake five to seven-day educational and cultural tours (excluding travel days) to their paired states/UTs," it added.

The programme is structured around the five thematic pillars -- the 5 Ps: 'Paryatan' (Tourism), 'Parampara' (Traditions and Culture), 'Pragati' (Development and Governance), 'Paraspar Sampark' (People-to-People Connect), and 'Prodyogiki' (Technology and Innovation).

"Through these pillars, participants gain first-hand exposure to cultural heritage, development initiatives, technological advancements, local communities, and educational institutions, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020," the statement added.

Yuva Sangam is implemented through a collaborative "Whole of Government" approach with support from participating Ministries/Departments/Agencies, state governments, and nodal HEIs.

Some examples of pairing of state/UTs with HEIs for Yuva Sangam Phase-VI include Andhra Pradesh's IIT Tirupati with Maharashtra's IISER Pune; IIT Delhi with Chhattisgarh's IIT Bhilai; Haryana's NIT Kurukshetra with Tripura's NIT Agartala; Gujarat's IIM Ahmedabad with Odisha's NIT Rourkela; Madhya Pradesh's IIT Indore with Jharkhand's IIT Dhanbad; Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh's IIM Jammu with Kerala's IIM Kozhikode; Punjab's IIT Ropar with Bihar's IIT Patna and Karnataka's IIIT Dharwad with Rajasthan's MNIT Jaipur.

