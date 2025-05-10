Refrain from rushing to spot of missile or drone attack, warns Punjab CM

Chandigarh, May 10 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday urged the people to refrain from rushing to the spot of any missile or drone attack and touching the unidentified debris or remains until it has been defused by the Army authorities.

In an appeal to the netizens, the Chief Minister said the people should not rush to the spot where any part of drone or missile is found, as it can be harmful before it is defused. Soliciting support and cooperation from the public, he urged them to immediately inform the police if they see any missile or ballistic material.

Mann cautioned them against approaching or touching such hazardous objects, as they can be fatal. The Chief Minister said the government is extending all help to the Indian armed forces in this war against Pakistan.

Mann said the double face of Pakistan has been exposed as it was targeting the common man on one hand by intensifying weapons, and on the other, it is talking of peace. He said Punjab will lead from the front and, as always, “we will make every sacrifice for the country”. The Chief Minister said Punjabis are brave hearts who have always acted as the sword arm of the country, and this hour is not an exception.

Mann said the Indian forces have targeted the terror camps operational in Pakistan, whereas “our neighbouring country is doing the opposite by attacking residential areas”. Condemning Pakistan for targeting civil and military areas of the state, he said this was a cowardly act as the neighbouring country was aiming at innocent people.

The Chief Minister said the armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to such actions by Pakistan, and no stone will be left unturned for it. Mann also exhorted the people to exercise restraint in these circumstances by displaying the ethos of religious tolerance, unity and brotherhood.

Reaffirming Punjab’s legacy of bravery, he said the state stands firmly with the Indian Army and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. The Chief Minister said the state is already extending all possible help to the armed forces for safeguarding the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

He said the state government has already given the nod for purchasing an anti-drone system to check the smuggling of weapons and drugs through drones on the borders. Mann said nine anti-drone systems will be installed along 532 kilometres of the border with Pakistan.

--IANS

vg/uk