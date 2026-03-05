Red Sea disruption delays Coimbatore exports, textile and garment sector faces pressure

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) Exports of textiles, garments and wet grinders from Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore are facing significant delays as the escalating conflict in West Asia disrupts cargo movement through key international sea routes, affecting trade with Gulf countries and other overseas markets, officials said on Thursday.

Exporters say the situation has worsened following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime passage for global shipping.

Cargo vessels that normally pass through the Red Sea and the Gulf region are now being forced to take a much longer route around the African continent through the Cape of Good Hope, leading to major disruptions in shipping schedules.

According to the Southern India Mills' Association (SIMA), the diversion has extended shipping transit times by nearly 20 to 25 days.

The delay is already impacting export commitments made by textile and garment manufacturers in the Coimbatore region, one of India's key textile hubs.

Industry representatives warn that the prolonged transit time could lead to serious financial consequences for exporters.

International buyers often work with strict delivery deadlines, and delays in shipments could result in cancelled orders or requests for heavy discounts.

Exporters may also face rising logistics costs as shipping companies revise freight rates due to the longer routes and higher fuel consumption.

The disruption is particularly worrying for the textile sector, which relies heavily on consistent export schedules.

Coimbatore-based manufacturers export garments worth nearly $2 billion annually to the United Arab Emirates, while shipments worth around $1 billion are sent to other Gulf countries.

With shipping schedules now uncertain, exporters fear that buyers in the region may turn to alternative suppliers.

Another concern for the industry is the potential shortage of raw materials.

Traders say the disruption could affect the supply of synthetic yarn and other textile inputs, which may eventually push up production costs for manufacturers.

The impact is not limited to textiles alone.

Coimbatore's well-known wet grinder manufacturing sector, which exports large volumes to Gulf and international markets, is also facing difficulties.

Several consignments are reportedly stuck at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai, while new export orders from overseas buyers have been temporarily halted due to uncertainty over shipping timelines.

Exporters have urged the Central government and shipping authorities to closely monitor the situation and explore possible logistical support measures to prevent further disruptions to India's export trade.

Industry bodies say a prolonged crisis in the region could have wider repercussions for exporters across southern India.

--IANS

aal/khz