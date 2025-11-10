Red Fort blast: Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, others express condolences

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Reacting to the blast incident at Delhi’s Red Fort in which at least ten people have lost their lives along with more than a dozen getting injured, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari and Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Taking it to X, the Defence Minister said, “The car blast incident in Delhi is extremely painful and disturbing. At this moment of immense grief, I extend my sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

BJP president JP Nadda, while expressing condolences to the families, highlighted that “all necessary medical assistance reaches the injured.”

“Anguished by the loss of lives in the tragic car blast in New Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Praying for the swift recovery of the injured. Authorities are ensuring that all necessary medical assistance reaches the injured,” he said on X.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal termed the incident “heartbreaking” and expressed his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this incident.”

“And I pray to God for the swift recovery of the injured,” he said on X.

Similarly, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari termed the incident “deeply tragic and distressing.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. May they find strength in this moment of grief, and may those injured recover soon,” he said on X.

Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar also expressed his deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this accident.

“My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate incident. May they find strength in this moment of grief, and may those injured recover soon,” he said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said that the news of civilian casualties in the car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi is extremely heartbreaking.

“I express my condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to Baba Mahakal for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he wrote on X.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that he is deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi this evening.

“My heartfelt condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he wrote on X.

Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that he is deeply saddened over the tragic loss of lives in the car blast incident in New Delhi.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” he wrote on X.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, “I express my deepest condolences to all the families who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a speedy recovery to the injured,” he wrote on X.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the incident of the explosion near Delhi's Red Fort is heart-wrenching.

“On this tragic incident, I pay my respects to the departed souls. My condolences and prayers are with the bereaved families. I pray to God that the departed souls find peace and the injured recover health soon. Om Shanti,” he wrote on X.

