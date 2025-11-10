Red Fort blast: MP on high alert, condolences pour in across party lines

Indore, Nov 10 (IANS) Following a tragic explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station in New Delhi on Monday evening, Madhya Pradesh police have declared a high alert across the state.

Ashish, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence), has instructed all district police chiefs (SPs) to remain vigilant and intensify surveillance at public places, including bus terminals and railway stations.

Special directives have been issued to police in the nine districts bordering neighbouring states to conduct extensive patrolling and vehicle checks at entry points.

Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav described the explosion and resulting civilian casualties as “disturbing” and “heartbreaking.”

“The news of civilian casualties in the car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station is extremely heartbreaking. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to Lord Mahakal for the speedy recovery of the injured,” Yadav posted on X.

Condolences have poured in from across the political spectrum. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressed his grief, stating, “The car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort Metro Station is deeply tragic. The loss of lives is heart-wrenching. May God grant peace to the departed souls and a swift recovery to the injured.”

Leader of Opposition in the MP Assembly, Umang Singhar, also issued a statement: “The explosion near Red Fort Metro Station is extremely tragic. The death of innocent people and injuries sustained are painful. I pay tribute to the departed and wish a speedy recovery for the injured.”

The blast has triggered panic across the national capital and prompted authorities in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, and Mumbai to issue high alerts.

--IANS

pd/dan