Red Corridor reduced to rubble: Modi govt delivers decisive blow to Maoism

Raipur, 18 Oct (IANS) In a historic breakthrough, the PM Modi government has dealt a decisive blow to Maoist insurgency, with mass surrenders and a dramatic fall in violence across former hotspots.

Once the epicentre of red terror, the Red Corridor is now crumbling— proof that India’s dual strategy of security and development is delivering lasting impact.

In a historic breakthrough, over 200 Maoist cadres, including a Central Committee member and senior leader Rupesh, surrendered en masse at the Reserve Police Lines in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on Friday.

This shift, driven by targeted security operations and robust development, reflects a nuanced understanding of counterinsurgency, with Chhattisgarh’s recent successes offering a blueprint for sustainable peace.

It was evident in the mass surrender of over 300 Maoist cadres in just 72 hours, including a Central Committee member and senior leader Rupesh, in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on October 17.

Among the first group of 208 — 110 women and 98 men from the Dandakaranya region relinquished 153 weapons were relinquished. They had a collective bounty of Rs 9.18 crore.

Welcomed with flowers and copies of the Indian Constitution, this event underscored a growing rejection of Maoist ideology in favour of democratic reintegration, indicating the insurgency’s ideological bankruptcy.

On the same day, speaking at the NDTV World Summit in New Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra framed this as a historic turning point.

“The day is not far when India will be free from Maoist terror,” he asserted, offering his “personal guarantee” to end this long-standing menace.

PM Modi highlighted the collapse of Maoist influence, with affected districts plummeting from 182 in 2014 to just 11 by October 2025, only three of which remain high-risk. He noted that 303 Maoists surrendered in the past 72 hours.

“These were not ordinary Naxalites. They are now ready to embrace the Constitution,” he stated, crediting policies that blend enforcement with opportunity. PM Modi’s address conveyed deep empathy for affected communities.

“Maoist terror is a grave injustice, a sin against our youth,” he said, lamenting the “countless mothers who lost sons to the Naxal-violence.” He shared the plight of victims—villagers, farmers, and tribals, some with amputated limbs—who spent a week in Delhi pleading for their voices to be heard, exposing the human toll of Maoism and challenging narratives that romanticise the insurgency.

“These were poor villagers, farmers, and tribals – some of them with amputated limbs; standing with folded hands, holding a press conference to demand their message reach the people—not those who shield Maoists while parading the Constitution,” PM Modi remarked, condemning “urban Naxals” and past Congress-led governments for allegedly concealing Maoist atrocities.

The Naxalite movement, rooted in Mao Zedong’s revolutionary ideals, began in 1967 in Naxalbari, West Bengal, led by Charu Majumdar and Kanu Sanyal.

Aiming to address land inequality through armed rebellion, it spread across the “Red Corridor,” including Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. The 2004 formation of the Communist Party of India (Maoist) intensified the insurgency, claiming over 10,000 lives since 2000 and stalling development.

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, with its dense jungles, became a Maoist stronghold. The state’s creation in 2000 saw escalated violence, including the 2010 Dantewada attack that killed 76 CRPF personnel.

The controversial Salwa Judum campaign, intended to counter Maoists, drew criticism for human rights abuses, further isolating tribals caught in the conflict. Chhattisgarh’s Naxal Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy 2025 has been a game-changer in curbing insurgency.

Offering financial aid, vocational training, land allotments, and government jobs, the policy, coupled with initiatives like “Niyad Nella Naar Yojana” and “Poona Margem,” has encouraged over 2,000 surrenders since its inception.

Under the policy government offers surrendered Naxalites Rs 50,000 initial aid, Rs 10,000 monthly for three years, and full bounty rewards (up to Rs 1 crore). High-value cadres get 4 decimals of urban land or 1 hectare of farmland, or Rs 2 lakh in lieu. Weapon surrender earns up to Rs 5 lakh (e.g., AK-47).

Free housing, rations, healthcare, education, vocational training, and jobs are also provided. Village-level surrenders unlock Rs 1 crore for development. Over Rs 150 crore has been spent, driving hundreds of surrenders in 2025 only.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently on his X handle wrote, “It is a matter of immense satisfaction that regions once considered epicentres of terror—Abujhmad and North Bastar in Chhattisgarh—have now been officially declared free from Naxalite violence. Only a few scattered elements remain in South Bastar, and our security forces are poised to neutralise them swiftly.”

He further wrote, “Since the formation of the BJP government in Chhattisgarh in January 2024, a total of 2,100 Naxalites have surrendered, 1,785 have been arrested, and 477 have been neutralised. These figures reflect our unwavering commitment to eradicate Naxalism from its roots by 31 March 2026.”

Earlier during October, when HM Shah visited Chhattisgarh to participate in Bastar Dussehra festival and Muria Durbar, he had urged Maoists to abandon arms and join the mainstream but warned, “those who choose violence will be met with force.”

In a separate post, he had asserted, “There are no human rights for those who roam with weapons in hand. Rights come with renunciation of violence—dialogue will not be held with those who refuse to disarm.”

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai credits it for restoring trust among tribals, with former Maoists reintegrating as farmers, teachers, and entrepreneurs. This has revitalised regions like Bastar, reducing violence by 85 per cent and enabling development projects. The policy’s focus on dignity and opportunity has weakened Maoist recruitment, fostering hope and stability.

Under Sai’s leadership, Chhattisgarh has witnessed an 85 per cent drop in Naxal incidents, with North Bastar and Abujhmad now declared Naxal-free.

Security operations, including forward bases in remote areas, have disrupted Maoist networks, while development projects have brought roads, schools, and hospitals to isolated villages. The Bastar Olympics, a tribal-led celebration of culture and sport, symbolises this revival.

“This Diwali will be different in areas scarred by Maoist terror,” PM Modi promised, envisioning fear-free celebrations. Former Maoists, disillusioned with their leadership, are embracing mainstream life.

As India nears its 2026 goal of a Naxal-free nation, addressing root causes like land rights and inequality remains essential to prevent resurgence. With the Red Corridor fading and hope rising in Bastar, PM Modi’s vision of a more united, more prosperous India is within reach.

