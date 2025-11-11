Recount of votes underway in Karnataka's Malur; prohibitory orders clamped

Kolar, Nov 11 (IANS) The recounting of votes in Karnataka's Malur Assembly Constituency was underway at the Horticulture University campus in Kolar city on Tuesday.

Authorities have imposed prohibitory orders in the areas surrounding the counting centre.

The recounting started at 8 a.m., and CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the venue.

Media representatives are not allowed inside the recounting centre, while agents of various political parties are being permitted entry only after thorough checking.

Notably, the Supreme Court had directed the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct the recount and submit the results in a sealed cover.

Earlier, the Karnataka High Court had set aside the election of K. Y. Nanjegowda, the Congress MLA from Malur, in the 2023 Assembly elections, citing "serious transparency issues" in the poll process.

The court ordered a recount of votes in the constituency and directed that it be completed within four weeks.

The petition seeking a recount was filed by BJP leader K. S. Manjunath Gowda, who had lost to Nanjegowda by a narrow margin of 248 votes in 2023.

The Supreme Court stayed the High Court's order on October 14, allowing Nanjegowda to continue as MLA for the time being.

Ahead of the recount, a BJP delegation met the Kolar District Deputy Commissioner on Monday and submitted a memorandum.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, noted that the victory margin in the constituency was very narrow.

He alleged that certain individuals had interfered during the counting process, resulting in the BJP candidate's loss, and that no recount had been conducted at the time.

"At the last moment, our BJP polling agents were forcibly removed. Because of all these incidents, we had our suspicions. That's why we approached the court, which has now given an order. The case even went up to the Supreme Court," he explained.

He further stated, "During any counting process, there is always camera surveillance. All other constituencies in the state have recorded camera footage - but why is there none for Malur?"

Narayanaswamy also alleged that the votes did not tally properly, raising further doubts.

"The Deputy Commissioner has assured us that the counting will be conducted fairly and transparently," he added.

He remarked, "We know what is happening across the country and what the Congress is doing."

He emphasised that the BJP had insisted on conducting the recount under camera surveillance and requested that anyone attempting to exert undue pressure be kept away.

Narayanaswamy said, "If T. N. Seshan had not been the Election Commissioner, this country would never have realised that the Election Commission is an independent constitutional body."

--IANS

mka/svn