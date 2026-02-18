Record Rs 24,022cr for agriculture in Gujarat Budget; fisheries and livestock get major boost

Gandhinagar, Feb 18 (IANS) The Gujarat Government’s budget for 2026-27, presented by Finance Minister Kanu Desai, allocates Rs 24,022 crore for the Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department, emphasising farmer empowerment and rural development.

Read More

The total state budget stands at Rs 4.08 lakh crore.

Welcoming the budget, Agriculture and Spokesperson Minister Jitu Vaghani said, “Today’s Gujarat budget will further advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Developed India @ 2047’. Presented under the slogan ‘Where there is humanity, there are facilities’, it gives special priority to agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, roads, and all key sectors, ensuring 360-degree development for the state.”

Minister Vaghani highlighted the government’s focus on agricultural mechanisation, aimed at reducing farmers’ labour and costs.

The budget allocates over Rs 1,500 crore for mechanisation, including Rs 764 crore for modern farming equipment, an increase of Rs 173 crore from last year, and Rs 800 crore for tractor purchases.

Under the Crop Storage Structure Scheme, the size of structures has been increased to 600 sq. ft, with assistance doubled from Rs one lakh to Rs two lakh per unit.

The total allocation for the scheme has been raised to Rs 120 crore. To promote chemical-free organic farming, Rs 392 crore has been allocated.

Research and infrastructure development at state agricultural universities will receive Rs 1,063 crore. A new 'Gujarat Agribusiness and Export Promotion Policy' has been announced to support agriculture-based industries.

Minister Vaghani said, “Over 5,000 agri-businesses, including agri-tech enterprises and MSMEs, will receive assistance under this policy. Support will include capital aid, interest subsidy, wage support, technology, training, certification, and export promotion. Micro agri-enterprises, FPOs, SHGs, and start-ups will also benefit.”

The budget also promotes drone technology for smart farming, with Rs 15 crore allocated to support drone purchases for agricultural purposes.

For the fisheries sector, the state has allocated Rs 1,396 crore to strengthen Gujarat’s 1,600 km coastline. This includes Rs 361 crore to develop infrastructure at 104 notified fish landing centres, and Rs 300 crore to provide VAT relief on diesel purchases for fishermen.

Additional allocations include Rs 107 crore for equipment support and aid to families of fishermen stranded in Pakistan, Rs 25 crore for mother vessels, Rs 15 crore for deep-sea vessels, and Rs four crore for establishing a new enforcement wing.

In the livestock sector, Rs 500 crore has been allocated under the ‘Chief Minister Gaumata Poshan Yojana’ to support gaushalas and animal care centres.

The budget also provides funds for mobile veterinary clinics, vaccination programmes, and the establishment of bio-CNG plants in four zones of the state to enhance farmers’ income.

Minister Vaghani expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Finance Minister for presenting a historic budget that places the welfare of the ‘annadata’ at the centre.

The Gujarat budget for 2026–27 reflects a comprehensive approach to inclusive development, with significant provisions for agriculture, rural livelihoods, fisheries, livestock, research, mechanisation, and allied industries.

--IANS

mys/pgh