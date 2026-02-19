Record drug haul, illegal manufacturing unit busted in MP's Neemuch; three arrested

Bhopal/Indore, Feb 19 (IANS) In the largest operation of its kind by any agency in Madhya Pradesh, the Central Bureau of Narcotics (CBN) has successfully dismantled a complex clandestine laboratory that was producing high-purity MD/Methamphetamine (often referred to as crystal meth or MDMA precursor).

During this operation, authorities seized nearly 52 kg of the synthetic drug, in addition to over 260 kg of precursor chemicals and sophisticated equipment from two individuals.

The multi-day crackdown, spanning February 13 to 15, began with actionable intelligence received by the CBN's Neemuch branch on the night of February 13. Officers intercepted a private bus in Mandsaur, recovering 8.172 kg of high-quality crystal methamphetamine from two passengers.

The contraband was concealed in suspicious boxes under seats, packed in polythene packets. Both accused confessed during interrogation and revealed that the drugs originated from a hidden manufacturing unit.

Acting on a tip-off, CBN formed a coordinated special team drawing officers from Neemuch, Mandsaur, Jaora, and Ujjain branches. Intensive questioning and location details led investigators to a premises in Thavalay village, Mhow tehsil, Indore district.

Early on February 14, teams identified the site -- marked by an iron gate and two palm trees -- but were initially deterred by overpowering chemical fumes and strong odours posing health risks.

A specialised unit equipped with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was mobilised from Neemuch. The lab featured modern machinery, plant installations, and sophisticated setups for large-scale production. Dismantling required technical expertise, prompting assistance from the Government Opium and Alkaloid Works (GOAW), Neemuch. A four-member team of engineers and chemists arrived by midnight on February 15, safely dismantling and seizing the equipment. The operation concluded early that morning.

The total haul included 43.820 kg of additional high-quality MD from the lab, pushing the overall methamphetamine seizure to 51.992 kg -- all recovered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Three individuals have been arrested: the two bus passengers and the house owner where the lab operated.

Further probes aim to unravel the broader supply and distribution network.

