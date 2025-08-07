Real-time digital bus arrival display boards coming up in 616 locations in Chennai

Chennai: Chennai’s bus commuters will soon have access to real-time updates on bus routes and arrival times, thanks to the installation of digital LED boards at 616 bus stops and terminuses across the city.

The initiative is part of the ‘Intelligent Transport System’ (ITS) project, jointly implemented by Chennai Smart City Limited, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), and the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC).

The LED boards — similar to those seen at railway stations — will use SIM-based power and Internet connectivity to provide live information.

They will be available in three formats: 10-line, four-line, and two-line displays, tailored to the needs of each location.

To support this, over 2,600 MTC buses are being equipped with automatic vehicle location devices that will feed real-time data to both the LED boards and an upcoming mobile App.

“People will be able to track buses in real time on their phones or laptops,” said MTC Assistant Manager (Projects-II) Saravana Raja.

He added that depot management software is also being introduced to improve crew scheduling and attendance tracking.

The ITS project contract, signed in July 2023 for a period of 31 months, includes five years of maintenance after installation.

Work began in December 2024, and so far, 406 boards have been put up, with testing underway at over 50 sites.

Seventeen of the 94 planned four-line boards for major terminuses have already been installed.

The entire project is expected to be completed by next month. Reactions from commuters have been mixed.

Krishnaveni Ramdass, a senior citizen and regular commuter in MTC buses said, “This will be very useful, especially for senior citizens who find it difficult to use mobile apps.”

In contrast, Suresh Kumar, another regular passenger, pointed out that some buses already have faulty GPS units and the MTC App has a history of crashing. “If these problems continue, the new system might just add to the frustration,” he cautioned.

Consultants for the project remain optimistic. After pilot trials at six locations, including Broadway, Co-optex, and Express Avenue, they say the system has shown stable performance.

“We expect minimal glitches once it is fully operational,” one consultant said. Officials believe the ITS project will modernise Chennai’s public transport network, improve punctuality, and make commuting more reliable for the city’s lakhs of daily bus users.

--IANS