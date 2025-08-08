Real meaning of good education is to build a meaningful life: Scindia

Bhopal, Aug 9 (IANS) Union Minister of Communications and the Development of Northeastern Region, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said on Friday that the real meaning of good education is to build a meaningful life and to serve the people.

Scindia, a member of erstwhile royal family of Gwalior, who graduated from Harward and Stanford Universities in the US, made this statement while inaugurating a British-board 'Shrewsbury International School' in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.

"The cause of education is not only to be able to ask a question, but also how do I serve. And therefore, I believe that in this environment that Sherwsbury will produce quality education for the future India," the Union Minister added.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister as well as Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh and Trade Commissioner for South Asia and British Deputy High Commissioner to Western India, Harjinder Kang.

During his address on this occasion, Kang called the development as a landmark India-British educational collaboration.

He said that last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his UK counterpart Keir Starmer endorsed the new 'India-UK Vision 2035', a commitment to unlocking the full potential of our revitalised partnership.

"The vision also includes an education and skills partnership to nurture the next generation of global talent and to deepen transnational education collaboration between the UK and Indian universities," he added.

Kang also said that by blending centuries of British educational excellence with India's drive for innovation, the two countries are creating world-class opportunities for young minds to thrive, lead and shape the future.

--IANS

pd/khz