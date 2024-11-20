"Ready to answer Sudhanshu Trivedi's 5 questions": Supriya Sule on alleged cryptocurrency fraud case

Pune (Maharashtra) [India]: NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday asserted that she is prepared to answer the five questions raised by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi regarding her alleged involvement in a cryptocurrency fraud case.

Speaking to ANI, Sule said, "I am ready to answer his (Sudhanshu Trivedi) 5 questions wherever he wants. Time of his choice, place of his choice and platform of his choice. I am ready to answer him because all the allegations are completely false."

On Tuesday, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi raised several questions about Sule's alleged involvement in a 2018 cryptocurrency fraud case, which former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil claims involved Sule and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Trivedi said, "we want to ask 5 questions to the Congress Party, one, are you involved in the bitcoin transaction? Second, are you in contact with this person named Gaurav Gupta or Mehta? Third, the chats are yours (of your leaders) or not? Fourth, the audio in the audio clips is yours or not? Fifth, who are the 'big people'?"

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed that he recognized his sister's voice in the audio clips mentioned by former IPS officer Patil as evidence of Sule's involvement in the scam and promised an investigation into it.

"Whatever audio clip is being shown, I just know that I have worked with both of them. One of them is my sister and the other is someone with whom I have worked a lot. The audio clip has their voices, I can figure out from their tone. An inquiry will be done and everything will be clear," Pawar said.

On Tuesday, Ravindranath Patil, former-IPS officer from Pune made a major allegation against NCP-SP Leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole. The former IPS officer alleged that the two leaders had misappropriated bitcoins from a 2018 Cryptocurrency Fraud Case and had used by the same to fund the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Patil says he is ready to support the investigation.Speaking to ANI, former IPS officer alleged that Amitabh Gupta, then Commissioner of Police, Pune, and Bhagyashri Nautake, then Deputy Commissioner of Police handling the Cyber Crime Investigations were involved in the misappropriation of bitcoins, which are eventually being used by the two political leaders.

This allegation comes amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, which are being held in a single phase on November 20. (ANI)