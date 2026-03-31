RBSE Class XII result: Jodhpur girl scores perfect 100 in three subjects

Jaipur, March 31 (IANS) The true spirit of success despite limited resources has been exemplified in this year’s Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) Class 12 Arts results.​

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Mansi Jangid from Jodhpur has secured an outstanding 99.20 per cent without any external coaching, bringing pride not only to her family but also to the entire district. ​

Her achievement stands as an inspiration for thousands of students who consider a lack of resources a barrier to education.​

Mansi attributes her success to consistent hard work and disciplined self-study. She studied for nearly six hours every day, focusing entirely on her school curriculum. ​

Notably, she did not take any external coaching or private tuition. She said proper planning and regular practice were the keys to achieving such milestones.​

As per her marksheet, Mansi scored 98 in Hindi, 100 in English, 100 in Political Science, 98 in History, and 100 in Geography. ​

With a total of 496 out of 500 marks, she secured a First Division with an impressive 99.20 per cent. Mansi comes from a modest economic background.​

Her mother works as a seamstress and also runs a flour mill to support the family, while her father is a carpenter involved in furniture work. ​

Despite financial challenges, her parents ensured that her education never suffered.​

She studies at a private school in Jodhpur, which has announced a reward of a car worth ₹5 lakh in recognition of her achievement.

Mansi credits her mother’s sacrifices and unwavering support as the biggest driving force behind her success.​

Her journey reflects determination, resilience, and a strong will to succeed against all odds. Looking ahead, Mansi has set her sights on joining the Civil Services.​

She believes that with a clear goal and consistent effort, success is possible under any circumstances. ​

This year, Jodhpur district has delivered impressive results in both Arts and Science streams, further enhancing its reputation in education.​

--IANS

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