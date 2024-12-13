RBI Mumbai Receives Bomb Threat Email; Investigation Underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in Mumbai received a bomb threat email on Friday, police said.

Police have registered a case against an unknown accused in connection with the bomb threat and started an investigation.

"A threatening email was received on the official website of the Reserve Bank of India. The email was in Russian language, warned to blow up the bank. A case has been registered against an unknown accused in Mata Ramabai Marg (MRA Marg) police station. Investigation into the matter is underway," Zone 1 DCP, Mumbai Police said.

In a separate incident, over six prominent schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Friday morning, triggering immediate security protocols.

The schools that received the threats included the Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, Delhi Public School in Defence Colony, Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave and Venkatesh Public School in Rohini.

The Delhi Fire Brigade and police teams swiftly responded to the alerts, conducting thorough checks of the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

After a meticulous search, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were found.

Earlier, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi attacked the Central government and said that the BJP-ruled central government has failed in its only task of providing security. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind also Kejriwal slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the people of Delhi have never seen such a bad state of law and order.

On November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies.

The court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. (ANI)